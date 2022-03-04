4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $549,000

Come discover this picturesque home on an oversized lot in desirable Poplar Trails (no HOA). This property is close to everything...only minutes from Concord Airport, Concord Mills Mall, I-85, I-485, shopping, etc. This charming farmhouse boasts a wraparound porch and oversized back deck with a gazebo for entertaining which overlooks your spacious and landscaped yard. The detached building with additional living space has a studio apartment (the fourth bedroom), commercial kitchen, and bonus room - which could be used to generate various forms of income through long-term or short-term leasing. The newly renovated primary kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and updated cabinets. Extensive renovations throughout in addition to the new kitchen including bathrooms, flooring, paint, and fixtures. Contact David Traugott with questions or to schedule a private showing - 704-584-9374.