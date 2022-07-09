4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $549,900

Welcome home! This well-maintained 2020-built home is ready for a new owner. The main level features a large dining room, kitchen with quartz countertops, breakfast area, living area, and a bedroom with a full bathroom. Wood flooring throughout the main level besides the bedroom. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom with trey ceiling & ensuite bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms, a large loft, and a laundry room. The seller had tons of upgrades such as a quartz countertop with lighting underneath the cabinets, tile backsplash in the kitchen, luna pearl granite countertops in the bathrooms, iron rail in the stairs, and many more!! Schedule your showing today before it's gone!