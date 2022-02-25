4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $549,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Have you been waiting on the perfect home in the highly desired Hunter's Pointe subdivision? If so, this is the one you've been waiting for! This large beautiful brick home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 1/2 baths, a finished basement, and a 2 car garage. On the main level, you will find hardwood floors throughout, a 2 story great room with a cozy fireplace, the primary suite with a gorgeous updated bathroom, a home office or formal dining room, a 1/2 bath, the laundry room, a great kitchen with quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances, the current dining area also leads out to a screened porch. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath. The finished walkout basement has a full bath, wet bar, a large walk-in closet and a second fireplace. It is currently used as a separate den and workout area and leads to a covered patio with a fenced backyard. Call now, this one won't last long.

