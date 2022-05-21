4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000

** MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED** Please submit your client's offers by Monday, May 16th at noon. Welcome Home to this amazing 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, Somerset Craftsman home in the very popular Hunton Forest. This home has been meticulously maintained and is filled with stunning upgrades. As you enter, you will be greeted with lovely wainscoting throughout the foyer and dining room. Enjoy the spacious open concept with an expansive stone fireplace and gourmet kitchen package. The gourmet package includes a 5 burner gas cook top and wall oven/microwave. In addition, the house has a complete water filtration system with a freshwater bottle faucet at the sink and tankless hot water heater. Relax in the tranquil owners en suite featuring trey ceilings, luxurious soaker tub, generous shower, and spacious walk-in closet. You are sure to enjoy all of the seasons on your covered back deck, and fully fenced back yard.