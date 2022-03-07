4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000

An amazing home in the exclusive lakefront community of Lakeshore Estates with lake access for fishing, swimming & small watercraft. This home boasts both indoor & outdoor living spaces that friends and family can enjoy and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home has an awesome in-ground pool and lots of play space and plenty of parking. The large rocking chair front porch wraps all the way around and is covered. Downstairs offers multiple, large living areas, a central cozy kitchen and a laundry room/mudroom to make you swoon. Upstairs are large bedrooms and some offer unfinished storage options. As you tour this home don't overlook the partial finished basement great for a home theater, or many other uses. All of this and Mount Pleasant schools- must see!