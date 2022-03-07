An amazing home in the exclusive lakefront community of Lakeshore Estates with lake access for fishing, swimming & small watercraft. This home boasts both indoor & outdoor living spaces that friends and family can enjoy and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home has an awesome in-ground pool and lots of play space and plenty of parking. The large rocking chair front porch wraps all the way around and is covered. Downstairs offers multiple, large living areas, a central cozy kitchen and a laundry room/mudroom to make you swoon. Upstairs are large bedrooms and some offer unfinished storage options. As you tour this home don't overlook the partial finished basement great for a home theater, or many other uses. All of this and Mount Pleasant schools- must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $550,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A question I get all the time is “Hey what are they doing over at (insert location)?” Today’s Friday Five will try to answer a couple of those…
- Updated
CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led…
- Updated
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
- Updated
“In a matter of minutes, it was all taken away."
- Updated
Concord Police say the suspect headed toward the Parkway Station Apartments following the shooting.
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Tuesday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
It's back.
A solid value ETF is a good diversifier, particularly in this market as value has outperformed growth.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLL: Previously perfect Vikings’ defensive dominance comes too late in West finals loss to Lions
- Updated
MORGANTON – The hundreds of Central Cabarrus boys basketball fans, if not more, who drove 90-plus miles to their team’s Class 3A West Regional…