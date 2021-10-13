 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $551,000

HARD TO FIND FULL BASEMENT BRICK HOME IN SOUTHEAST AREA OF CONCORD. ALL FORMAL AREAS, W/4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL. FINISHED BASEMENT AREA GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH FULL BATH. 3 FIREPLACES, SUNROOM, LARGE LOT

