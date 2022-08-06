THIS IS IT...The one you have been looking for! Meticulously cared for by original owners, this 4 bedroom/3 bath home is sure to IMPRESS YOU! Space is not an issue in this house as EVERY room is HUGE! The first floor highlights include Guest Bedroom and Full Bath, Chef's Kitchen with quartz countertops, island, double oven and LARGE walk in pantry. On the second floor, you will find a loft that is already wired for surround sound, Primary Bedroom with sitting room and GRAND walk in closet, two additional spacious bedrooms with a full bath between them and the conveniently located laundry center. Outside you will love the upgraded landscaping, extended patio and private backyard! Additional features to note: TANKLESS water heater, epoxy garage floor, additional cabinets in pantry, security system in place and Nest thermostat to remain! Come and see for yourself just how AMAZING this home is!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $555,000
