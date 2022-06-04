Beautiful home with awesome open floor plan, HUGE kitchen island, large rooms, tons of storage options, fenced backyard in an amazing neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $571,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Johnson embraces new AD role as ‘mentally and physically worn down’ Davanzo exits
CONCORD -- Philip Davanzo III knew it was time to move on.
On any given day you can see a celebration in Cabarrus County. Take a stroll through Frank Liske Park.
CONCORD — N.C. Department of Transportation officials invite the public to submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to th…
No children were present at the home during the incident, police said.
There is a Don Felder performance in store for Village Park.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE: Coach follows through, guides Cougars to state title game – which they won
CONCORD — The 2019 season had been a tough one for the Cannon School boys lacrosse team.
Alex Powers — Dr. Powers to his patients — had taken an evening dip in the pool before falling asleep on his sofa in front of a ballgame.
The barking of a Great Pyrenees named Leo has racked up more than $750 in noise violation citations and attorney fees, said his owner.
Warrants are in place.
Jay M. Robinson High School has named its Junior Marshals based on outstanding academic achievement.