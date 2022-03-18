HUGE move-in ready 4 bedroom home with a lo. Downstairs features a beautiful kitchen with a large island, attached dining area, walk-in pantry, 2nd dining area, formal living area, office and great room. The upstairs features an extra spacious master suite with 2 walk-in closets, a separate laundry room, lo and additional bedrooms, one of which has a private bathroom. Fenced backyard in a beautiful neighborhood, this home will not last.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $571,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – The results from Saturday’s state championship games from across North Carolina:
- Updated
RALEIGH — A new program in North Carolina is placing a "bounty" on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state.
- Updated
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
- Updated
CHAPEL HILL – The little high school along Pitts School Road is bringing another state championship plaque back to Cabarrus County.
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art facility that will bring two advanced radiation therapies to children and a…
- Updated
Fishing is a popular activity for those looking to relax during the warmer months. In North Carolina, most anglers are required to have a license to fish. If you’re caught fishing without one, you could face a hefty fine. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to fish in the state this year. Who is required to have a fishing license? Anyone in North Carolina over the age of 16 is ...
- Updated
Jack Cox of Concord went to Hilton Head last March to play golf with a group of old friends. He came back with the idea to bring together a gr…
- Updated
Mar. 11—A Chapel Hill advisory board asked Chick-fil-A to tear up its plans Thursday and design a more interesting restaurant focused on pedestrians and facing University Place mall. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant, next to Fordham Boulevard, would replace the old K&W Cafeteria, which closed in 2020. The site backs up to Binkley Baptist Church at Fordham Boulevard and Willow Drive. "It's ...
This Saturday, we expect lots of children to tangle their fingers through stringy yarn, squish a little bubble wrap, stroke the softness of fa…
- Updated
CONCORD – He wasn’t even a student at the school. In fact, he wasn’t even OLD enough to be a student at the school.