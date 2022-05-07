This is your chance to own a beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home w/ finished basement in The Mills at Rocky River. The kitchen features granite countertops, tiled backsplash, ss appliances, large island,& the option for either a gas or electric range. Private main floor office space for working at home. Spacious main bedroom w/large walk-in closet & bathroom ensuite, complete w/ double vanity, & stand up shower. 3 additional bedrooms, full bath, and upstairs laundry room complete the upper level. Full finished basement w/ additional office space, or possible 5th bedroom, perfect for guests. Space available to add a bathroom. Enjoy your days & nights outside, overlooking the fenced in yard & trees from the covered deck, which can easily be screened in, or BBQing on the oversized patio. Resort style amenities, including built-in pool w/slide & splash pad, clubhouse w/fitness room, playground, volleyball court, & walking trails. Elementary & middle school are located in the neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $572,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: In one magnificent spring, the Northwest boys golf team erased more than 3 decades of futility
CONCORD – There aren’t many teams in Cabarrus County – in any sport – that made the astounding leap that the Northwest Cabarrus boys golf team…
She’ll have the time of her life — again. Not only will Jennifer Grey return for the “Dirty Dancing” sequel, first announced by Lionsgate in 2020, but the film will take place where her character Baby and Johnny’s (Patrick Swayze) summer romance took center stage in the original film. “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” a voiceover said Thursday at Lionsgate’s Cinemacon ...
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With his dad guiding them, Carnes and his doubles partner, Gomez, have dream season
MOUNT PLEASANT — The final year of Jadon Carnes’ high school athletic career had already gotten off to a sterling start.
The latest: Vicky White, who was set to retire the day she went missing, made some major financial moves leading up to the escape.
Today is Cabarrus Law Enforcement Day and two special ceremonies will take place. Today is also a good day to remember a man who served our co…
District: Cabarrus County
District: Cabarrus County
My name is Tahira. I am a Muslim girl from Afghanistan. On Aug. 22, 2021, my family fled Afghanistan because of war. We have lived in the Unit…
District: Cabarrus County