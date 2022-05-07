4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $572,500

This is your chance to own a beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home w/ finished basement in The Mills at Rocky River. The kitchen features granite countertops, tiled backsplash, ss appliances, large island,& the option for either a gas or electric range. Private main floor office space for working at home. Spacious main bedroom w/large walk-in closet & bathroom ensuite, complete w/ double vanity, & stand up shower. 3 additional bedrooms, full bath, and upstairs laundry room complete the upper level. Full finished basement w/ additional office space, or possible 5th bedroom, perfect for guests. Space available to add a bathroom. Enjoy your days & nights outside, overlooking the fenced in yard & trees from the covered deck, which can easily be screened in, or BBQing on the oversized patio. Resort style amenities, including built-in pool w/slide & splash pad, clubhouse w/fitness room, playground, volleyball court, & walking trails. Elementary & middle school are located in the neighborhood.