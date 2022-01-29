Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bathroom pristine home with many elegant features. The cul de sac location is convenient to the interstates, shopping, parks, school and entertainment. Delight your inner chef in the eat-in kitchen outfitted with sleek appliances, a gas cook top, double ovens and a breakfast bar. The adjoining breakfast area looks out to a covered screen/open porch including a gas fireplace and television for entertaining. This home also features a outdoor kitchen (gas grill and refrigerator) surround sound television and a hot tub for winding down after a long day. Relax in the primary bedroom showcasing an elegant tray ceiling with wood inlay. The primary suite bathroom is complete with a walk-in shower, a soaking tub and a walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
Concord Fire Department puts out commercial fire on Church Street late Monday evening.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Vikings’ train keeps on going, beating fourth-ranked Spiders for second time
- Updated
CONCORD – Clearly Mother Nature’s brand of defense couldn’t stop the Cream of Cavbarrus top-ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, eith…
- Updated
Eli Lilly and Company is headed to Concord with a $1 billion investment in a manufacturing campus at The Grounds, the site of the Old Philip Morris plant.
- Updated
Cocnord Police has charged 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer with murder after Sawyer was seen leaving the residence where his mother was found dead.
- Updated
The Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Lifeline Charlotte Centre on Friday, Jan. 21, at Gibson Mills in Concord.…
A couple of weeks ago we told you about hiking/running at the Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail. Well we have more news concerning the trail and de…
- Updated
"It is a piece of history that came from Concord that now is right in the heart and center of trendy town," Katlyn “Kat" Cornelius said.
- Updated
Four people were injured in a fiery crash on Lower Rocky River involving a Cabarrus County School bus and Nissan passenger vehicle.
New businesses continue to pop up across the area from Harrisburg to Kannapolis and points in between. Today’s column will touch on a few of them.