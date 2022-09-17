 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

Stunning home in sought after Skybrook North Villages-Great location...Cabarrus County Schools! Open floorplan perfect for today's lifestyles! Welcoming covered frt porch. Entry features hw flooring that extends throughout the main level. Lovely DR w/coffered ceiling & custom moldings accentuate the tasteful décor. Butler's pantry leads to gourmet Kitchen , granite countertops and island, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, built-in microwave & bright breakfast area. Open family room has gas fireplace. Main level includes guest suite, full bath & drop zone/mud room. Master suite has trey ceiling, sitting room, lighted ceiling fan, bath with His/Her vanities, garden tub, tiled/glass door shower & spacious walk-in closet. Huge loft perfect for media/playroom, office-tons of possibilities. Upper level w/2 secondary BRs, full bath w/double vanity, laundry. Fenced back yard w/custom patio area & outdoor grill ideal for entertaining! Community pool & playground.

