 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

It is a treat to visit this beautifully restored two story Victorian home, circa 1895. Heavy moldings and antique light fixtures throughout. Gorgeous heart of pine staircase and oak wood floors. Three large bedrooms upstairs and a primary on the main floor. Large kitchen with eat in area. Two car detached garage. This home will not disappoint!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts