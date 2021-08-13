Wow this home has been meticulously maintained and it shows. Don't miss the VIRTUAL TOUR walk though link. This is your move in ready Niblock home in desirable Laurel Park. This (2011) 4 bed 2.5 bath custom built home includes crown molding throughout, tankless water heater, wood floors, open floor plan downstairs, great kitchen with SS appliances & gas stove leading to family room with fireplace along with Master with tray ceiling & laundry downstairs for ease. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms & Bonus Room. Great location with playground across street on nice level lot. Convenient to I-85, Hwy 29, George Liles, & Charlotte. Located just off I-85, close to, Hwy 29, Concord Airport, Concord Mills Mall, Charlotte Airport, Charlotte Motor Speedway, YMCA & NorthEast Medical Center. Pool clubhouse lost due to fire in 2021 is scheduled to be rebuilt 2022
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Masks are currently optional to start the year in Cabarrus County Schools, but there will be further discussion on the matter at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
Johnson C. Smith football player from Statesville landed a Bojangles endorsement. He joins UNC, Clemson athletes lending names to chain.
- Updated
A Statesville native and redshirt freshman receiver at Johnson C. Smith University has become the first athlete from an HBCU to ink an endorsement deal with Bojangles.
- Updated
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Concord native was recently promoted in rank to captain while serving at Naval Air Systems Command.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
- Updated
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Kevin Garay said. “We’re excited. We appreciate the work of HR and Finance and working together to kind of hammer out a proposal.”
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Jay M. Robinson's Koerner latest example there’s something special in the Cabarrus water
- Updated
CONCORD – Tuesday might’ve been just another day on the sports calendar for most locales, but it was another day on the grandest of stages for…
- Updated
For almost 40 years I was the public health director of Cabarrus County. Throughout all those years, I was proud that our county was considere…
Gorgeous custom home in the sought out Christenbury Hall gated neighborhood! Stunning floor plan includes 6 bedrooms all with attached bathroo…