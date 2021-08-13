 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

Wow this home has been meticulously maintained and it shows. Don't miss the VIRTUAL TOUR walk though link. This is your move in ready Niblock home in desirable Laurel Park. This (2011) 4 bed 2.5 bath custom built home includes crown molding throughout, tankless water heater, wood floors, open floor plan downstairs, great kitchen with SS appliances & gas stove leading to family room with fireplace along with Master with tray ceiling & laundry downstairs for ease. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms & Bonus Room. Great location with playground across street on nice level lot. Convenient to I-85, Hwy 29, George Liles, & Charlotte. Located just off I-85, close to, Hwy 29, Concord Airport, Concord Mills Mall, Charlotte Airport, Charlotte Motor Speedway, YMCA & NorthEast Medical Center. Pool clubhouse lost due to fire in 2021 is scheduled to be rebuilt 2022

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts