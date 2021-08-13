4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

Wow this home has been meticulously maintained and it shows. Don't miss the VIRTUAL TOUR walk though link. This is your move in ready Niblock home in desirable Laurel Park. This (2011) 4 bed 2.5 bath custom built home includes crown molding throughout, tankless water heater, wood floors, open floor plan downstairs, great kitchen with SS appliances & gas stove leading to family room with fireplace along with Master with tray ceiling & laundry downstairs for ease. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms & Bonus Room. Great location with playground across street on nice level lot. Convenient to I-85, Hwy 29, George Liles, & Charlotte. Located just off I-85, close to, Hwy 29, Concord Airport, Concord Mills Mall, Charlotte Airport, Charlotte Motor Speedway, YMCA & NorthEast Medical Center. Pool clubhouse lost due to fire in 2021 is scheduled to be rebuilt 2022