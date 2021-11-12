4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $580,000

Stately full brick home in sought after Kings Crossing neighborhood! Home has been remodeled, with new interior paint, new carpet, new g-insulated windows, refurbished hard wood floors, new HVAC on main & full master bath remodel. Great floor plan that has large great room with recessed lights & updated stone, gas fireplace. Lovely dining room, plenty of room for family dinners & large windows that provide natural light. Master bedroom on main level with ceiling fan & walk in closet. Be prepared to be WOWED- with the master bath remodel! Double+ shower, heated floors, double vanities. Bonus room is a possible 5th bedroom on main level, with built ins and custom built in Murphy bed. Updated kitchen with new convection oven and microwave, kitchen island, pantry and new back door. Nice size secondary bedrooms with computer niche upstairs. Large bonus/bedroom that could be a media room. Almost a 1/2 acre of land, fully fenced yard, brick paver patio, play-set, and 2 car side load garage!