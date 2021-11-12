Stately full brick home in sought after Kings Crossing neighborhood! Home has been remodeled, with new interior paint, new carpet, new g-insulated windows, refurbished hard wood floors, new HVAC on main & full master bath remodel. Great floor plan that has large great room with recessed lights & updated stone, gas fireplace. Lovely dining room, plenty of room for family dinners & large windows that provide natural light. Master bedroom on main level with ceiling fan & walk in closet. Be prepared to be WOWED- with the master bath remodel! Double+ shower, heated floors, double vanities. Bonus room is a possible 5th bedroom on main level, with built ins and custom built in Murphy bed. Updated kitchen with new convection oven and microwave, kitchen island, pantry and new back door. Nice size secondary bedrooms with computer niche upstairs. Large bonus/bedroom that could be a media room. Almost a 1/2 acre of land, fully fenced yard, brick paver patio, play-set, and 2 car side load garage!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $580,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
- Updated
Results from first-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders dominate on both sides of ball to pick up first playoff win since 2015
CONCORD – Talk about picking yourself up off the deck.
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
MAIDEN – Mount Pleasant’s 2021 season – along with 23 years of football greatness – ended in the foothills of North Carolina on a chilly Frida…
- Updated
We Americans tend to admire our heroes. Movies, comic books and television are replete with examples. How about the real deal? Allow me to int…
- Updated
"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: In festive home atmosphere, Spiders out-duel Knights to reach ‘Elite Eight’ again
- Updated
CONCORD – The band was blaring.
In April, I wrote this about a discovery while mowing: