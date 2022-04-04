 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $599,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $599,000

No this is not an April Fools Joke. Unbridled potential in established executive setting of Partridge Bluff in Overbrook. Home has a beautiful in-ground pool ready for your adventures this summer. Large lot on 1.7+ acres, Dimensions are 157' x 338' x 213' x 399'. Yes, those numbers are correct. Ready for you to come in and remodel to make into the sanctuary you always wanted. So much potential in this home. Living room and family room are very large. All bedrooms are nice sized. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Lot has large mature trees that give you so much privacy and the backyard is fully fenced. The blooming bushes will delight the senses this Spring and Summer. Did I mention no HOA required? Close to I85, in the heart of Concord. Very convenient location. 1 year home warranty with home. Professional pictures, videos, matterport coming on Monday.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts