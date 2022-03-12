4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $600,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TONS OF UPGRADES. This beautiful 2020 built home has ALL the upgrades to make this your forever home. Never have an electricity bill again with a full $40,000 LG solar panel system installed on the back and side roof. Enjoy your spacious .48 acre lot while sitting on the recently added back deck. The house also has an added water softener system, tankless hot water heater, and 400 amp service. Tesla charging station conveys. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, 82" living room TV, and outdoor patio furniture set can all convey with an acceptable offer. Schedule a showing and come see this beautiful home for yourself!

News Alerts