4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $610,000

This Majestic 2.5 all brick home is located in the exclusive lakefront community of Lakeshore Estates with lake access for fishing, swimming & small watercraft (non gas) & a beach area with dock. This prime lot has views of the lake. Home has solar panels that were installed in 2017, beautiful concrete pool with waterslide, heated 8 person spa and two gazebos. Large shop built in 2020 48x36 with 14 ft ceiling, insulated, heated and cooled, wired for 220. 2018 improvements were: new plumbing upstairs, new H&A , new duct work, new roof, new windows. 2020 improvements were: new septic system, new tank & field lines, new tankless water heater, pool upgraded from liner to concrete pool, new 5 star granite kitchen countertops, renovated bathrooms.