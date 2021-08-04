GRAND precisely describes this elegant Bradford Grand home. Dramatic foyer adorned w/beautiful curved staircase is what you step into. Spacious yet intimate formal rooms. This chef's kitchen features lg island, granite, tile backsplash, double oven, wine cooler & tons of beautiful maple cabinetry. New roof, hardwoods, wainscoting, crown molding, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures & whole house speaker system are just some upgrades. Oversized owners suite includes sitting room with builtins, massive walk-in closet, garden tub & stand-alone shower. Mini master has its own full bath. Sellers turned 4th bedroom into a boutique dressing room! Can easily be changed back. Love to entertain? Wait until you see the 3rd floor! Its a rec/media rm w/projector, screen & full bath. Continue to entertain in the fenced-in backyard sanctuary featuring an outdoor fireplace, mature landscaping, patio w/pergola & hot tub or simply enjoy your morning coffee on the screened-in porch overlooking it all. For a private tour call Robin Huden @ 704-267-6100. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $625,000
