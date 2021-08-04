 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $625,000

GRAND precisely describes this elegant Bradford Grand home. Dramatic foyer adorned w/beautiful curved staircase is what you step into. Spacious yet intimate formal rooms. This chef's kitchen features lg island, granite, tile backsplash, double oven, wine cooler & tons of beautiful maple cabinetry. New roof, hardwoods, wainscoting, crown molding, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures & whole house speaker system are just some upgrades. Oversized owners suite includes sitting room with builtins, massive walk-in closet, garden tub & stand-alone shower. Mini master has its own full bath. Sellers turned 4th bedroom into a boutique dressing room! Can easily be changed back. Love to entertain? Wait until you see the 3rd floor! Its a rec/media rm w/projector, screen & full bath. Continue to entertain in the fenced-in backyard sanctuary featuring an outdoor fireplace, mature landscaping, patio w/pergola & hot tub or simply enjoy your morning coffee on the screened-in porch overlooking it all. For a private tour call Robin Huden @ 704-267-6100. Welcome Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts