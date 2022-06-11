 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $627,000

Pinnacle at Wellington Chase. Beautiful open floor plan home with 3 bedrooms down including Primary bedroom. Laundry room on the main level access from the main area and the Primary including a dog washing station. Nice screened in porch on the back. 1 bedroom, bath on second floor. This could be used as a bonus room. Schedule your appointment today!

