4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $635,000

The Essex II shows off a beautiful entry with the study with french doors & formal dining room.The great room has an elegant stacked stone fireplace & raised hearth & connects the kitchen & casual dining.The kitchen has upgraded cabinets w/updated quartz countertops,large walkin pantry,island & walk though butler’s pantry.Guests will enjoy their stay w/ the first floor guest suite w/full bathroom.Upstairs the spacious remarkable owner’s suite offering separate vanities,soaking tub,enclosed shower & massive professinally done walkin closet.The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs & also connected to owner's closet.Also upstairs, 2 more bedrooms w/walkin closets,1 bath w/double vanity & bonus room at the end of the hall.Other options chosen by current sellers include:covered patio,gas fireplace,gourmet kitchen w/36" cooktop that vents to the exterior,windows in great room,tray ceilings added to foyer,dining room & owner's suite & oak wood stair treads w/ wrougth iron spindles.