New Price! Very beautiful historic home featuring Southern porches and timeless architectural details: High Ceilings, French Doors, Arches, Moldings & Mantles, Oak hardwood floors. Spacious Sunny Kitchen with Granite, many windows, & open large Dining Room. Luxury Primary Bedrm Suite features a Sitting Rm & cozy fireplace, elegant bath & big walk in shower. Generous Office space. Living Rm & Formal Dining Rm are centered by a double Fireplace with Gas Logs. OVERSIZED 2 car Garage is FIBER CEMENT & has above FINISHED ROOM w/ PRIVATE ENTRY 451 ft heated/cooled (new), 1/2 BATH. Many Possibilities! Enjoy outdoor living on the wrap-around porches & swing! The Deep FENCED Yard .31 acre with NO GRASS is Naturalized & easy care featuring Ferns, Perrenials, & Pebble Pathways. Updates in 1984: ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, DRYWALL, FIXTURES. *2022 DECK, *2022 ROOF /GUTTER GUARDS. *FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT. *PRIVATE DRIVEWAY. *No HOA. Stroll down tree lined historic streets to downtown shops & restaurants!