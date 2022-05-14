Built in 2019 & situated on a premium wooded lot, this rare gem in Allen Mills is a show stopper! Once inside, the warmth of the hand scraped wood floors lead you into your luxurious open living space. From the oversized kitchen island with granite countertops to the covered back porch, this home was built for entertaining. 3 bedrooms (including master) on main, all w/full BA en-suite. Upstairs you'll find more beautiful hardwoods, a large inviting loft & the 4th BR. Allen Mills features resort style amenities w sand volleyball courts, a playground, and a dazzling community swimming pool. Whole home water filtration, leaf guard gutters, ceiling mounted storage racks in garage… the upgrades are extensive! Allen Mills is tucked away in the highly desirable Cox Mill area. You’re minutes away from Concord Mills, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Great Wolf Lodge, and many more dining, shopping and entertainment options. Convenient access to all major interstates. This property will move quickly!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them because the brakes could fail.
I love this first item and I think most of you will too. Thanks to Cannon Ballers General Manger Matt Millward who tipped us off to this story…
Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health have announced their plans to come together to create a leading health and wellness delivery system t…
Have business at the courthouse today? Find out what to do now.
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
Vicky White's death leaves many questions after a week-long manhunt that started in Alabama and ended with an Indiana crash. Here's the latest.
North Carolina beer and wine distributors applaud the ongoing efforts of N.C. authorities to stop the illegal shipment of alcohol into the sta…
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
It has been a long four years.
U.S. Marshal Marty Keely gives the most detailed account to date of the nationwide manhunt that ended with Vicky White dead and Casey White back in custody.