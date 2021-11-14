Twenty-Four Spring Street is a contributing structure in the North Union National Register Historic District. The home has been updated to meet the needs of today's lifestyle. Downstairs you will find a living room, dining room, library, sunroom, kitchen, breakfast area, den/family room, butler's pantry, office, and powder room. Features downstairs include built-in in library and office; professional six burner cooktop and grill, subzero refrigerator freezer, double ovens, two sinks each with disposals; under counter icemaker and refrigerator in butler's pantry. Upstairs there is a primary suite with large bedroom, walk-in closet, and bathroom with walk-in shower with steam. Laundry room is located off primary bathroom. Upstairs you will also find three large bedrooms and two more bathrooms.There are several nice built-ins in bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Outside there is a side porch to enjoy people watching as they walk by. Located off the breakfast area & den/ family room.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.
- Updated
Results from second-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
Unique property with so many features to appreciate! With approximately 141 acres, you have room to roam, fish, hunt, or just sit back and enj…
The holidays started before Halloween if you go by what the big retailers. Walmart and Target had Christmas stuff out days before the candy so…
- Updated
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: In festive home atmosphere, Spiders out-duel Knights to reach ‘Elite Eight’ again
- Updated
CONCORD – The band was blaring.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Breaking down the four big playoff games involving Cabarrus County football teams
- Updated
CONCORD – It started in the oppressive heat of August with 10 Cabarrus County football teams dreaming of magical seasons.
- Updated
The City of Concord was named one of the nation's top "boomtowns" by SmartAsset and was the highest ranked city in North Carolina.
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.