Classically beautiful home tucked in amongst towering hardwood trees & mature landscaping on 6.46 acres located just minutes from downtown Concord. Covered front porches invite you into the two story foyer. Formal living rm w/one of 3 fireplaces offers built-in bookcases & opens into the formal dining rm. The gourmet kitchen is the chef's delight w/a commercial stainless gas range, lots of countertop space & custom cabinetry. The breakfast area is light filled w/views of the deck & forest beyond. Enjoy a book in the cozy den w/solid wood paneling by the wood burning fireplace. The owners suite on the main level features a home office space, double vanities, walk in closet & garden tub. Upstairs-4 spacious bedrooms w/hardwood floors share jack & jill baths. 4th rm is used as a den & has a built-in wk space w/shelving. The basement rec room area w/new LVP flooring has a fireplace, full bath & tons of storage space. Previous buyer backed out with no fault to the seller. Repairs made.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
Last fall I told you how much I loved that time of the year – football, great weather, baseball (how about them Braves!) and lot of fun things…
- Updated
CONCORD – Here are the results of Friday’s conference championship games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
Come this summer, there’s a certain three acres in Mt. Pleasant that could grow something other than a field of corn or a few bushels of tomat…
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Four Cabarrus grapplers win public-school state titles, including a pair of two-timers
- Updated
CONCORD – Cabarrus County sent nine wrestlers to the Greensboro Coliseum as regional champions on Thursday.
Pursuant to a meeting held by the City Council of Concord on Feb. 10 and a proclamation read by the mayor, it is important to understand the r…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: In electric SPC tourney finals, Vikings top Spiders in a different way – a close one
- Updated
CONCORD – Those mercy-rule minutes never came.
The People’s Champ: Crayton has one goal: Win third straight wrestling title for the adoring fans of Mount Pleasant
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The whole town of Mount Pleasant won’t be at the Greensboro Coliseum these next three days.
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
He was armed inside the home, officials said.