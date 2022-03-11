4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $750,000

Stunning home full of all the luxury upgrades in highly sought-after Allen Mills. The floorpan and design of this home is flawless. This amazingly appointed showcases offers a private, enclosed study and a jaw-droppingly dramatic gourmet kitchen with a huge island, stainless appliances and white custom cabinets. The kitchen opens to the ample dining area and the lovely great room complete with custom stone and gorgeous trim throughout the entire home. There are three bedrooms on the main level including a fabulous primary suite down, with an owner's bath that rivals any spa retreat. There is a pretty screened porch overlooking the flat, private backyard. Upstairs, a huge second floor loft leads out to the second story covered deck with amazing views of the estuary. There is a 2nd primary/ full bed/bath on the second floor and lots of walk-out storage. All of this--- and the areas top ranked shopping and Cox Mill schools and world-class amenities including pool, clubhouse, sports field!