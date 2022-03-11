Stunning home full of all the luxury upgrades in highly sought-after Allen Mills. The floorpan and design of this home is flawless. This amazingly appointed showcases offers a private, enclosed study and a jaw-droppingly dramatic gourmet kitchen with a huge island, stainless appliances and white custom cabinets. The kitchen opens to the ample dining area and the lovely great room complete with custom stone and gorgeous trim throughout the entire home. There are three bedrooms on the main level including a fabulous primary suite down, with an owner's bath that rivals any spa retreat. There is a pretty screened porch overlooking the flat, private backyard. Upstairs, a huge second floor loft leads out to the second story covered deck with amazing views of the estuary. There is a 2nd primary/ full bed/bath on the second floor and lots of walk-out storage. All of this--- and the areas top ranked shopping and Cox Mill schools and world-class amenities including pool, clubhouse, sports field!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $750,000
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
CONCORD – Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, in partnership with Cabarrus County School System and Atrium Health, will launch the Cabarrus H…
A question I get all the time is “Hey what are they doing over at (insert location)?” Today’s Friday Five will try to answer a couple of those…
A few months ago, LeAnn Ashley stared in silence at the mounds of books on her dining room table in Harrisburg and asked no one in particular,…
A solid value ETF is a good diversifier, particularly in this market as value has outperformed growth.
MORGANTON – The hundreds of Central Cabarrus boys basketball fans, if not more, who drove 90-plus miles to their team’s Class 3A West Regional…
GREENSBORO – There probably is an official name for the dance the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball players were doing at midcourt Saturday afternoon.
CONCORD – This basketball season, Central Cabarrus owned the South Piedmont 3A Conference, going virtually unchallenged for the championship a…
CONCORD – Jaylan Jackson is accustomed to finding his way in in a new environment.
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…