 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $759,800

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $759,800

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $759,800

The Harper is a wonderfully designed master on the main plan; this home also features a guest room on the main level. The open concept kitchen and large family room are perfect for family gatherings. The flex room makes a great home office or formal dining space. This four bedroom home is perfect . The second floor features 2 private bedrooms and spacious bonus room The large master suite with its elegant bath and large closet on the main level are sure to please. Don’t miss the guest suite on the main level.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts