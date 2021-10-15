The Harper is a wonderfully designed master on the main plan; this home also features a guest room on the main level. The open concept kitchen and large family room are perfect for family gatherings. The flex room makes a great home office or formal dining space. This four bedroom home is perfect . The second floor features 2 private bedrooms and spacious bonus room The large master suite with its elegant bath and large closet on the main level are sure to please. Don’t miss the guest suite on the main level.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $759,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 8 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With a four-game win streak and new posture, Concord is a contender once again
- Updated
CONCORD – This story won’t end in a championship.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – The emergence of West Cabarrus’ kicking game and the absence of A.L. Brown’s allowed the Wolverines to escape Kannapolis’ Memoria…
- Updated
CONCORD – Each Friday night, the Concord Spiders seem to hit a new milestone.
SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With their single-engine vessel, Bare Necessities, the Kannapolis crew of captain Cameron Yow, Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flo…
- Updated
The Gibson Mill’s food hall-style dining and shopping experience, Gibson Mill Market, announced its latest additions Thursday.
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 9:
- Updated
Jared Porter and his family bring a competitive edge to the farming industry at their family farm in Mt. Pleasant. At Porter Farms, not only d…
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s safe to say nothing comes easy for the Northwest Cabarrus football team this season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings use strong fourth-quarter effort to register second consecutive victory
- Updated
CONCORD – Central Cabarrus may have found its mojo.