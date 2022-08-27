4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $769,000

Astonishing opportunity in high demand Allen Mills subdivision! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 bathroom home. This beautiful corner lot home features open floor plan concept, hardwood floor, tiles, abundance of natural light, huge backyard and much more. Kitchen is very spacious and design in Gourmet style with Granite counter tops, island, Oven, Microwave, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, cabinets with plenty of space. Imagine yourself relaxing in the sunroom on a beautiful morning with cup of coffee. Living area and great room have plenty of space for your furniture. Owner's suite is eye catching with oversize space in bedroom, bathroom and two closets. Upper level features loft, a perfect entertainment area. Recreational room is everything for kids playtime. Main level have bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Community lifestyle amenities include outdoor pool, clubhouse, playground, and picnic areas, shopping, entertainment, and I485/ 85 access.