4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $799,900

Come see this beautiful custom built home located in a secluded neighborhood on over 2 acres with sunset views that will not dissapoint. On the main floor you will find the kitchen and breakfast area that open up to a great room with a stunningly stoned fireplace and beautiful built-ins. You will also find two bedrooms that have an adjoining full bath, a lovely private study with built in bookshelves, formal dining along with an additional half bath for guests and a large primary suite, laundry room and oversized three car garage. On the lower level you will love the second living room, kitchenette, guest suite and the additional bedroom and full bath. Downstairs you will also find a large storage room. Outside you can enjoy the large deck upstairs or the lower level patio, basketball court, swing set and fire pit for entertaining. This home must be experienced in person, as it combines a convenient location, great school district, low Cabarrus taxes and no HOA.