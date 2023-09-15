This elegant, cheerful home in the popular Caldwell Station neighborhood looks like a model home! NEW front porch tile, NEW privacy fence, NEW landscaping, NEW tiled back patio, BRAND NEW Aug.2023 AC unit. Fresh paint throughout, NEW high-end lighting, NEW vertical washer and dryer, NEW kitchen flooring and island, plus NEW state-of-the-art appliances boasting a custom, glass-paneled refrigerator AND a newer roof! Solid wood cabinets and granite countertops complete the designer kitchen! Private low-maintenance fenced yard. You’ll enjoy the quiet, safe neighborhood with sidewalks, many green spaces, lush landscaping, a huge community pool, a gym, and an awesome new playground. Close to schools, greenway, shopping, the new Rec Center, and I-77. This property provides charm, community, and convenience! Welcome home!