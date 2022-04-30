4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $649,900

This home is perfectly situated in Prime Cornelius location with highly desirable schools at a walking distance, proximity to fine dining, shopping, the lake and major roadways as well as greenway access. This bright open floor plan is ideal for both entertaining and relaxing. The first-floor features beautiful hardwood floors and elegant moldings.The large gourmet kitchen features a spacious island, SS appliances, an abundance of white cabinetry, and walk-in pantry. The kitchen is open to the great room that has a fireplace and large windows and tons of natural light as well as custom paint and trim details. An oversized first-floor Primary bedroom with ensuite BA plus another BR and full BA that are ideal for either a home office or guest room ensure main level living if desired. The second floor features two additional BR and a HUGE bonus area plus loft space, and a shared full BA plus backyard features an extended covered patio Please submit offers by 5PM April 30th.