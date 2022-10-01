4 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $800,000

Don't miss this gorgeous move-in-ready home with a heated pool in a backyard oasis! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath stunner shows better than a model home! It boasts a long list of upgraded selections and improved features - and it has the primary bedroom on the main floor with newly installed closet system. The gourmet kitchen with freshly updated cabinets and island is open for entertaining or a chef to prepare a feast with a newly revamped pantry. The backyard has privacy trees planted, a covered patio, a built-in grill, and the perfect pool. On top of that - this home has been meticulously maintained by all owners with fresh paint and new carpet throughout, new ceiling fans in the upstairs bedrooms, new mirrors in the bathrooms, Cat-5 and speakers throughout, and more! Great location with proximity and easy access to highly rated schools, Birkdale, Lake Norman, and all that the Charlotte area has to offer. See the 3D Matterport tour for a closer look inside or schedule your showing soon!