4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,029,900

Don't miss one of the final opportunities available in the "Village Home" section in Narrow Passage, Davidson's premiere Conservation neighborhood. Plattner Custom Homes is the exclusive builder for the Village Homes. The Village homes will include irrigation in your monthly HOA fees. Sleek Contemporary design w/open concept living. Custom cabinetry, countertops and wood flooring in the main living area. Stainless steel appliance package in Kitchen. Fireplace in the Great Room. Primary Suite on main with attached Sitting Room, luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Mudroom with drop zone area.Upper level includes 3 BRs, 2 BAs, Bonus room, loft and Home study space. Covered Veranda with Travertine tile. 2 car semi-attached garage with access from the rear of the property. If purchased early in construction process, buyers could do const/perm loan and lock in rate.