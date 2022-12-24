 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Tribune is partnering with The Hemp Doctor who is sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,029,900

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,029,900

Another classically appointed Plattner Custom Builders "Village Home" in Narrow Passage, Davidson's premiere Conservation neighborhood. Karl Plattner is the exclusive builder for these 9 Village Homes. The Village homes will include irrigation in your monthly HOA fees. Sleek Contemporary designs w/open concept living. Custom cabinetry, custom countertops and wood flooring in the main living area. Kitchenaid stainless steel appliance package in Kitchen. Fireplace in the Great Room with built-ins and ceiling beams. Primary Suite on main with sitting/study/office area, luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Mudroom with drop zone lockers. Upper level includes 3 BRs, 2 BAs, Bonus room and Home study space. Covered Veranda with Travertine tile. 2 car semi-attached garage with access from the rear of the property. If purchased early in construction process, buyers could do const/perm loan and lock in rate.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round projections

With four weeks remaining in the NFL's regular season, the Houston Texans are an odds-on favorite to secure the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This shouldn't surprise anyone. Most of us expected the Texans to be the worst team in the league. The intrigue currently comes with three potential playoff teams possibly picking in the top five. One of those teams (Eagles) have already ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts