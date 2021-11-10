4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,095,000

Unbelievable opportunity to have it all in River Run Country Club. Beautiful all brick home overlooking River Runs largest lake and Hole #1! Huge backyard with lovely shade trees. Over 1200 sf of deck space with phenomenal views of the lake and golf course. The like-new home has an updated kitchen and Master Bath. Fresh paint throughout with new flooring! Privacy and Views for days...This home is a must-see in the River Run Community!