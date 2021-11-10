Unbelievable opportunity to have it all in River Run Country Club. Beautiful all brick home overlooking River Runs largest lake and Hole #1! Huge backyard with lovely shade trees. Over 1200 sf of deck space with phenomenal views of the lake and golf course. The like-new home has an updated kitchen and Master Bath. Fresh paint throughout with new flooring! Privacy and Views for days...This home is a must-see in the River Run Community!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,095,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns, one of the winningest coaches in county history, hanging up the headsets
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The dean of Cabarrus County football coaches is calling it a career.
- Updated
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
- Updated
Results from first-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders dominate on both sides of ball to pick up first playoff win since 2015
CONCORD – Talk about picking yourself up off the deck.
- Updated
"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.
- Updated
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
MAIDEN – Mount Pleasant’s 2021 season – along with 23 years of football greatness – ended in the foothills of North Carolina on a chilly Frida…
- Updated
Charlotte is in Mecklenburg County but has always had close ties with Cabarrus County. Many of the faculty, staff and students live here. Hone…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…