 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,150,000

Showings Start 10/23! Unbelievable opportunity to have it all in River Run Country Club. Beautiful all brick home overlooking River Runs largest lake and Hole #1! Huge back yard with lovely shade trees. Over 1200 sf of deck space with phenomenal views of the lake and golf course. The like new home has an updated kitchen and master Bath. Fresh paint throughout with new flooring! Privacy and Views for days...This home is a must see in the River Run Community!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts