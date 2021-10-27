4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,150,000

Showings Start 10/23! Unbelievable opportunity to have it all in River Run Country Club. Beautiful all brick home overlooking River Runs largest lake and Hole #1! Huge back yard with lovely shade trees. Over 1200 sf of deck space with phenomenal views of the lake and golf course. The like new home has an updated kitchen and master Bath. Fresh paint throughout with new flooring! Privacy and Views for days...This home is a must see in the River Run Community!