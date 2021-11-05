GATED 1.74ACRE CUSTOM BUILT ESTATE circa 2016 IN DAVIDSON. MODERN OPEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN w/ 4 CAR ATTACHED GARGAGES ON LARGE CLASSIC ESTATE PARCEL w/ NO HOA. The custom features astound upon entry through the stone column gates to the functional innovated Open design, meticulous craftsmanship of stone and granite textures to the exquisite detail of extensive wainscoting and Trim-work. This home is crafted for today's environment with 2 main level guest rooms split from the luxury Owner's retreat complete with steam shower and jetted soaking tub. The gourmet Kitchen is the beautiful social center you always imagined with an 8' island surrounded by custom cabinetry; centered to the light filled vaulted Great Room, Casual Dining Nook & Sitting (play) Room. And work from home? Tucked away staircase leads to large (16x14) French Doored Office w/beautiful built-ins & even a Murphy bed, and to a 4th Bedroom, Full Bath and Bonus Room. Exquisite Outdoor Living w/ Stone Fireplace & large Patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,150,000
