4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,175,000

Executive home in River Run Country Club with picturesque setting on a cul de sac street. Upgrades galore from the outside in. Main level has been redone to add a full office and modern interior scheme. Custom millwork into the vaulted foyer, new chandelier accents, and herringbone tile entry. Redone stunning fireplace to show off built ins, accent sconces, and highlighting the vaulted ceilings. Finishes on every level to show off the next level of interior design. Enjoy the nature trails across the street and walkable to the River Run sports complex including tennis, pickle ball, swimming, fitness center, and dining facilities. Golf, dining, and events offered at the main clubhouse.