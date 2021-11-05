4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,295,000

Gorgeous custom home in highly sought after Davidson neighborhood. Features include primary bedroom and one secondary bedroom on main floor, master bathroom has steam shower, large office, over-sized sunroom, large open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, center island with gas cooktop, hardwoods throughout main floor and most of second floor, breakfast area, desk nook, pantry, laundry/mud on main, see thru gas fireplace, dual staircases. Upstairs includes bonus/movie room, 2 bedrooms up with 2 full baths up and large loft area. Amazing manicured large lot, fenced yard, wrap around front porch, back patio, built-in gas grill, gas fire pit with fireglass. Tons of walk-in storage!! This one is a must see!!