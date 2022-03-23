4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,325,000

Welcome home to this unique & private estate on 3 acres in Davidson’s upscale equestrian community of Runneymede. The features list is vast for this custom home starting with a resort-style pool with rock waterfall & slide! The soaring ceilings meet you upon arrival & large windows in the 2-story great room show off views of the expansive wooded privacy of the backyard. The main level offers a charming office with built-ins, private primary suite with gas fireplace, & spacious kitchen, with walk-in pantry, which is open to the breakfast room & window filled keeping room. The second offers 3 bedrooms, a bonus room and tiled sun terrace. There is a an attached 3-car garage as well as a detached 3-car garage with workshop space. The second living space over the detached garage has a full bath & kitchen. The community offers 50 acres of green space & miles of walking trails as well an equestrian facility that offers boarding & riding lessons. Act now & be ready for summer enjoyment!