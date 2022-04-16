 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,350,000

Beautiful custom-built home with wonderful curb appeal located in desirable Davidson area with NO HOA. The home has been meticulously maintained by its original owners and is move-in ready! A rare gem as it sits on over .90 acres conveniently located to major highways, shopping, schools, restaurants and entertainment. Walk in and be greeted into foyer with hardwood/marble flooring, a curved hardwood ceiling & custom barn doors that open to an office. Large Living area and a Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, huge center island with seating & storage, Bosh Double Oven, walk in pantry & much more, custom cabinetry and a secretary desk which leads to the laundry room / mud room, 3 oversized garages, and the homes half bath. Walk out and enjoy a private 638sqft screened deck great for entertaining. The list can continue with Iron Cast front door, thankless water heater, Primary bath completely redone, hardwood floors and much more. Must see!

