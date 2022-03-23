4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,400,000

Look no further! You will love this spacious custom 3 story home built on a privately wooded culdesac lot. Anniston is in desired DAVIDSON but low Iredell County taxes. This home boasts 4+ bedrooms with plenty of room for offices/flex space/play rooms. Primary bedroom is upstairs and has a beautiful wood burning fireplace, along with 3 other bedrooms and an office, and 2 additional FULL baths. On the main level as you walk in from the garage you will find a huge mud room and open kitchen/living concept. HUGE basement is fit for entertaining, currently used as a media room and game room and has an incredible wet bar! Workout room and TONS OF STORAGE in the basement, but you have to check out the closet sizes in the entire house! I promise you will not lack storage!! The backyard oasis has an inground pool, spa, fireplace and sitting area. Enjoy your year round privacy in this home! Showings begin after noon on Friday, 3/18