Beautiful custom home situated on a lovely 1.16 acre lot in the desirable Davidson neighborhood of Westmoreland Farm. Custom trim detail throughout including coffered ceilings, crown moulding and wainscoting. Gorgeous knotty oak floors in random widths, glass doorknobs, beautiful windows & high ceilings. Home has great light and is very welcoming with large front porch & pretty double doors. Attractive owners' suite is on main level. Unfinished walk-out basement (2702 sq ft)is fully framed and pre-plumbed.. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, large bonus and 2 full baths. Main level has office, dining room, drop zone, laundry room,spacious pantry, half bath & sauna. Porte cochere, 2 car detached garage, screened porch. Two tiered patio with a custom built brick outdoor kitchen & fireplace. Great back yard w/plenty of room for a pool! Home is located on a cul-de-sac street just over 1.5 miles from Main St. and 5 minutes from River Run Country Club and the Greenway.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great opportunity! Excellent location-just minutes from the Cannon Ballers stadium, the Research Center, and the newly revamped downtown Kanna…
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
I’ve heard from a lot of you and as you see the Friday Five is still here. Now let’s dive into a few new tidbits.
THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …
- Updated
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a news conference Thursday that state government cabinet agencies will now be required to verify if the…
- Updated
The Concord Police announced that two teens, an 18 and 19-year-old, died in a crash on Concord Parkway South Monday. Police suspect heavy rain caused the crash.
- Updated
CONCORD — Municipal and Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed Friday, and officials are reminding property o…
- Updated
Ball Corporation, an aluminum packaging company, will invest $383 millions in the Red Bull and Rauch hub, bringing in about 200 more jobs to the project.
HARRISBURG – Jordan Sells didn’t know it at the time, but the seeds for one day becoming a high school baseball coach began to get planted in …
An Elegant well stated home sits on a private level 1.14 Acres lot in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Char…