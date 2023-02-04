4BR/4BA brick beauty to be built by award-winning AR Homes on one of the last 2 remaining lots in desirable Davidson Farms! This custom Belvedere is an entertainer’s dream. Gorgeous courtyard entry porch with fireplace, perfect for relaxing with friends on a breezy Carolina night. Wide-open great room, dining room, and kitchen with wine bar, statement-making ceiling details, walk-in pantry, and professional Monogram appliances, including a 48” dual fuel range. Large sliding glass doors bring in lots of natural light and open to a fabulous covered porch. Main level ft. secondary bedroom, private den, and entry hall from side porch with built-in arrival center. Second floor ft. primary retreat with huge walk-in closet, spacious bedroom and guest suite, utility room, and loft. Photos are representative. This is a proposed home and can be built as-is or fully customized. Call today for more information!
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,786,500
