4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,866,840

Another beautiful Modern Farmhouse style 2 story home being built by award winning Plattner Custom Builders. Home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 baths & a 3 car garage. The open concept home's exterior features a combination of Brick and hardboard siding. High efficiency windows & doors, foam insulation & a sealed crawlspace a just a few of the special features in this home. 1st flr. Primary Suite w/ spa bath & walk-in custom closet. Kitchen w/custom cabinetry, large island & Quartz countertops and a large walk-in pantry w/finished cabinetry. The main level FR w/a beautiful fpl. offers the perfect gathering spot for family fun. Laundry rm. w/custom cabinetry and a drop zone area at the garage entry finish the main level. The 2nd floor boasts 3 lge BRS, each w/an on-suite bath. There is also a large 2nd floor Family Room, Bonus Room and Loft for fun family entertaining space.

