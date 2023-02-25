PROPOSED HOME PLAN. CONSTRUCTION WILL NOT BEGIN UNTIL UNDER CONTRACT! Another beautiful custom 2 story home by award winning Plattner Custom Builders. This modern Contemporary style home boasts 4 BRs, 5 full & 1 half bth & a 3 car gar. The open concept home's exterior features a combination of Hardcoat Stucoo & hardboard siding. High efficiency windows & doors, foam insulation & sealed crawlspace are just a few of the special features. 1st flr. Primary Suite w/spa bath & walk-in custom closet. Kitchen w/custom cab., lge. island & countertop finishes of your choice. Well designed Laundry & Mud Rm w/easy access to both the single & double bay gar. The main level FR w/beautiful fpl. offers the perfect gathering spot for family fun. There is also a large Recreation Room with access to a full bath for future pool area use. The 2nd floor boasts 3 lge BRS, each w/an on-suite bath. There is also an upper level loft area. This home also offers a large walk in attic for ample storage.