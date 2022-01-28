4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,999,750

Amazing opportunity to build a custom home with E.S. Johnson Builders within the town limits of Davidson. Tartan Farm is within walking distance to downtown Davidson and consists of 4 custom homes overlooking a private, shared community pond. This Modern English home will sit on .848 acres of heavily wooded trees and offer lush landscaping, Bluestone surfaced porches and covered breezeway and covered rear terrace with gas log fireplace. Some of the features in the kitchen include Quartz waterfall countertops, Full overlay flat panel painted cabinets with quarter sawn and rift oak island, cabinets to ceiling, Subzero refrigerator, Wolf 48" commercial dual fuel range, wine fridge and convection oven. The flooring will consist of engineered 7" European white oak, high performance carpet in secondary bedrooms and rec room & porcelain tile in bathrooms. Secondary baths will include Quartz countertops, flat panel painted cabinets, chrome Delta Trinsic plumbing fixtures and porcelain tile.