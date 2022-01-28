Amazing opportunity to build a custom home with E.S. Johnson Builders within the town limits of Davidson. Tartan Farm is within walking distance to downtown Davidson and consists of 4 custom homes overlooking a private, shared community pond. This Modern English home will sit on .848 acres of heavily wooded trees and offer lush landscaping, Bluestone surfaced porches and covered breezeway and covered rear terrace with gas log fireplace. Some of the features in the kitchen include Quartz waterfall countertops, Full overlay flat panel painted cabinets with quarter sawn and rift oak island, cabinets to ceiling, Subzero refrigerator, Wolf 48" commercial dual fuel range, wine fridge and convection oven. The flooring will consist of engineered 7" European white oak, high performance carpet in secondary bedrooms and rec room & porcelain tile in bathrooms. Secondary baths will include Quartz countertops, flat panel painted cabinets, chrome Delta Trinsic plumbing fixtures and porcelain tile.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,999,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
The Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Lifeline Charlotte Centre on Friday, Jan. 21, at Gibson Mills in Concord.…
- Updated
Concord Fire Department puts out commercial fire on Church Street late Monday evening.
- Updated
Cocnord Police has charged 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer with murder after Sawyer was seen leaving the residence where his mother was found dead.
New businesses continue to pop up across the area from Harrisburg to Kannapolis and points in between. Today’s column will touch on a few of them.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Vikings’ train keeps on going, beating fourth-ranked Spiders for second time
- Updated
CONCORD – Clearly Mother Nature’s brand of defense couldn’t stop the Cream of Cavbarrus top-ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, eith…
- Updated
The old Moss-Morris House has undergone quite the makeover.
- Updated
"It is a piece of history that came from Concord that now is right in the heart and center of trendy town," Katlyn “Kat" Cornelius said.
20-year-old found dead in motel room came to NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
- Updated
Having cramps, especially during a sports competition, usually isn’t a good thing.