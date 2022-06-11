 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,600

Beautiful end unit townhome in the Westbranch community has it all! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2,395 sq. ft. of ample living space, this incredible layout offers a perfect guest suite or second primary on main with en suite bath and walk in closet. Fall in love with the many features such as quartz countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, SMART home technology and much more. The Westbranch community offers a wide variety of amenities including community pool, cabana and access to Davidson greenway trails.

