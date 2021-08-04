4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,950,000

Modern Farmhouse on over 27 Acres 10 minutes to Downtown to Davidson with low Cabarrus County taxes. Owner's Bedroom & Bath on the main floor with huge closets, Gourmet Kitchen with Thermador double gas stove and griddle. In-ground pool with cabana pool bath with separate changing room. Screened Porch is heated for outdoor living year round. 50x80 barn with 18ft wide x 80ft long covered area on each side, kitchenette, and full bathroom. Additional 3 car garage that is tall enough for RV storage. Electronic gate for main house, manual gate with separate driveway to the barn. Can be purchased with less acreage if desired. So many more custom features make this a must see home! For more information on this listing contact Debbie Monroe at Lake Norman Realty! Phone: 704-533-0444 Email: debbiem@lakenormanrealty.com.