Modern Farmhouse on over 27 Acres 10 minutes to Downtown to Davidson with low Cabarrus County taxes. Owner's Bedroom & Bath on the main floor with huge closets, Gourmet Kitchen with Thermador double gas stove and griddle. In-ground pool with cabana pool bath with separate changing room. Screened Porch is heated for outdoor living year round. 50x80 barn with 18ft wide x 80ft long covered area on each side, kitchenette, and full bathroom. Additional 3 car garage that is tall enough for RV storage. Electronic gate for main house, manual gate with separate driveway to the barn. Can be purchased with less acreage if desired. So many more custom features make this a must see home! For more information on this listing contact Debbie Monroe at Lake Norman Realty! Phone: 704-533-0444 Email: debbiem@lakenormanrealty.com.
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great opportunity! Excellent location-just minutes from the Cannon Ballers stadium, the Research Center, and the newly revamped downtown Kanna…
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
I’ve heard from a lot of you and as you see the Friday Five is still here. Now let’s dive into a few new tidbits.
THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …
- Updated
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a news conference Thursday that state government cabinet agencies will now be required to verify if the…
- Updated
The Concord Police announced that two teens, an 18 and 19-year-old, died in a crash on Concord Parkway South Monday. Police suspect heavy rain caused the crash.
- Updated
CONCORD — Municipal and Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax bills were mailed Friday, and officials are reminding property o…
- Updated
Ball Corporation, an aluminum packaging company, will invest $383 millions in the Red Bull and Rauch hub, bringing in about 200 more jobs to the project.
HARRISBURG – Jordan Sells didn’t know it at the time, but the seeds for one day becoming a high school baseball coach began to get planted in …
An Elegant well stated home sits on a private level 1.14 Acres lot in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Char…