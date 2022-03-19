 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $3,500

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $3,500

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $3,500

This beautiful home was once the model home for the Kenmare Community. Incredible upgrades throughout including kitchen upgrades - granite countertops, cabinets, under cabinet lighting and can lights, gas stove, large island/bar and much more. Kitchen opens to den and morning room and beautiful wood floors down. Large master bathroom features two separate vanities, large walk in closets. Loft area upstairs, fire-pit on back patio and many more features. The community is less than 10 minutes from Downtown Davidson and Hwy 73 just 1/2 a mile away, you'll have easy access to Birkdale Village Shopping and I-77 for commuting into Charlotte. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com. All persons entering this property should follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and wear gloves and a mask.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

  • Updated

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte
Local News

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte

  • Updated

Fishing is a popular activity for those looking to relax during the warmer months. In North Carolina, most anglers are required to have a license to fish. If you’re caught fishing without one, you could face a hefty fine. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to fish in the state this year. Who is required to have a fishing license? Anyone in North Carolina over the age of 16 is ...

Continuing Concord caring
Local News

Continuing Concord caring

  • Updated

Jack Cox of Concord went to Hilton Head last March to play golf with a group of old friends. He came back with the idea to bring together a gr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts