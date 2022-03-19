4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $3,500

This beautiful home was once the model home for the Kenmare Community. Incredible upgrades throughout including kitchen upgrades - granite countertops, cabinets, under cabinet lighting and can lights, gas stove, large island/bar and much more. Kitchen opens to den and morning room and beautiful wood floors down. Large master bathroom features two separate vanities, large walk in closets. Loft area upstairs, fire-pit on back patio and many more features. The community is less than 10 minutes from Downtown Davidson and Hwy 73 just 1/2 a mile away, you'll have easy access to Birkdale Village Shopping and I-77 for commuting into Charlotte. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com. All persons entering this property should follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and wear gloves and a mask.